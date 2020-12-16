How to Watch NBC’s 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards

When is the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards?

The show will take place this Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT.

There will also be a digital pre-show, hosted by Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Facebook and Twitter.

Where can I watch?

You can catch the show on NBC and it will also be available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube following its initial airing on NBC.

An encore airing can be found on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET. International channels include CTV in Canada, as well as Albavision, Digicel, Insight TV, Mediacorp, SABC, Sky Media, TRACE Anglophone West Africa, Viacom and Vodafone, for Africa, Asia, Canada, Central America, India, Europe and the UK.