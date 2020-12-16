How Joe Manganiello landed his Spider-Man role

Flash was one of Joe Manganiello’s earliest roles, and since, the actor has gone on to have a pretty strong career. The Pittsburgh native has delivered memorable performances in True Blood, Rampage, Magic Mike, and will likely do so as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s upcoming four-hour cut of Justice League. Playing yet another villain in a major superhero film, Manganiello’s experience as the super soldier-turned-mercenary should have been easy — at least easier than his experience with Spider-Man. But after Snyder stepped down from helming the then highly-anticipated team-up and Joss Whedon took over, his appearance as Slade Wilson was significantly pared down.

Instead of being set-up as the main antagonist for Ben Affleck’s Batman and eventually his own standalone film through a planned Justice League end-credit scene, the departures of both Snyder and Affleck from their respective projects created a domino effect that seemingly ended Manganiello’s future in the DCEU. It also produced yet another less-than-great experience for the actor with a superhero blockbuster.

“If you hang around this business long enough, then you’re going to witness some of the craziest circumstances you’ve ever seen,” Manganiello recalled to THR. “Probably the worst phone call I’ve ever received was when The Batman wasn’t happening. Then there were about seven other phone calls that followed up that one involving other Deathstroke projects that weren’t happening, so those were tough.”

Lucky for Manganiello and the DCEU fans still eager for more Deathstroke on the big screen, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will see the character return and get his due.