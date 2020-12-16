Here’s Where Sofia Richie’s Relationship With Matthew Morton Stands Several Months After Scott Disick Split

For the last few months, Sofia Richie has been sparking romance rumors with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton. After being spotted together on several occasions looking cozy and sharing a few smooches during dinner dates, it seemed a serious romance was brewing between the two.

However, insiders later claimed Richie and Morton’s relationship was strictly casual, which was the last thing we’ve heard about their dynamic. So, is their relationship still platonic, or have things heated up between them in previous weeks? Here’s everything we know so far.

Sofia Richie | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sofia Richie is single once again

Things may have been going well between Richie and Morton, but according to insiders, the pair’s relationship has hit its expiration date.

Following a two month romance, Richie and Morton have officially pressed the pause button on their relationship and are back to being single, a source tells E! News.

The insider shares that Richie and Morton have “cooled down” since they were last spotted exchanging a kiss during a dinner date back in October.

Though the two looked to have something special between them, it seems their relationship simply ran its course. But despite that flame fizzling out, the source says the model and the entrepreneur remain friends and continue to text each other “here and there.”

Sofia Richie was never seriously dating Matthew Morton

Though it’s unfortunate to hear that Richie and Morton’s relationship didn’t last, it turns out that their romance was never meant to go on for very long.

In October, an insider told E! News that the pair weren’t seriously dating. Instead, they were just enjoying each other’s company as Richie was looking to have a good time following her breakup from Scott Disick.

“They have been texting for a few weeks and decided to go out. She’s having fun and isn’t looking for a relationship,” the source shared. “She enjoyed her dinner date with him but it’s super casual.”

Now, close to two months after that report was published, it appears Richie’s feelings toward being in a serious relationship haven’t changed as she’s still not ready to be tied down again.

“They weren’t seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered,” the source recently told the outlet. “Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren’t ready for something serious.”

Sofia Richie is reportedly doing her own thing

Not wanting to jump back into the dating scene right away makes total sense in Richie’s case, especially since she just got out of a long-term relationship.

As fans will recall, Richie called it quits from her boyfriend of nearly three years Scott Disick, in May 2020.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie | Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla’s

Less than two months later, it was reported the two were back on after they were spotted spending the Fourth of July together in Los Angeles.

However, the pair’s rekindled romance didn’t last very long because, in August 2020, they called it quits for good.

Though Richie had tried to make things work between them, Disick wasn’t interested in continuing their romance and officially pulled the plug on their relationship.

“[Scott’s] in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses,” a source told E! News at the time. “And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

Since their breakup, both Richie and Disick have been doing their own things.

While the model eventually moved on with Morton, the reality star recently struck up a relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. But according to insiders, their relationship remains strictly platonic.

Though Richie reportedly feels “awkward” about her ex’s new romance, she “has no hard feelings” toward Disick and Hamlin’s dynamic.

“Sofia is focused on herself,” an insider recently shared, adding,” [She] has come to terms that she and Scott are done.”