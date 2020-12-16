Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 16 December draw:
Lotto: 01, 02, 29, 33, 36, 50 Bonus Ball: 22
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 04, 15, , 28, 34 Bonus Ball: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 16, 18, 29, 36, 40 Bonus Ball: 49
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.
Download the app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the Android App or here to download the Apple App.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.