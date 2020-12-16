Hard lockdown of Melbourne public housing residents was ‘unlawful’

However, a temporary lockdown to contain the growing coronavirus outbreak was warranted.
“The rushed lockdown was not compatible with the residents’ human rights, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty,” Ms Glass said.
“In my opinion, based on the evidence gathered by the investigation, the action appeared to be contrary to the law.”
The investigation found that senior officials agreed on the morning of July 4 the towers should be locked down to control coronavirus outbreak, with a next-day start anticipated to allow planning for food supplies and other logistics.
However, Premier Daniel Andrews announced at a media conference at 4pm the lockdown would start immediately.
The immediate start appeared traceable to a Crisis Council of Cabinet meeting at 1.45pm that afternoon.
The Victorian Government denied the Ombudsman’s request for documents, which are subject to privilege, from the Cabinet meeting.
Ms Glass has recommended the government apologise to tower residents, acknowledging the impact the immediate detention had on their health and wellbeing.
“Many residents knew nothing of the lockdown or the reason for it when large numbers of police appeared on their estate that afternoon,” she said.
“We heard that initially there was chaos. Some people were without food and medicines.
“At the tower at 33 Alfred St, the focus of the investigation, residents waited more than a week to be allowed outside under supervision for fresh air.”
Ms Glass said never before had restrictions on movement been issued in Victoria without warning.
The lockdown was lifted at eight of the nine towers after five days, but residents at 33 Alfred Street, where infection rates were the highest, were detained for another nine days.
Ms Glass said her findings were not a criticism of Victorian health officials.
“But proper consideration of human rights before the lockdown began would have put health, not security, front and centre,” Ms Glass said.
“In a just society, human rights are not a convention to be ignored during a crisis, but a framework for how we will treat and be treated as the crisis unfolds.”
The investigation heard Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen had just 15 minutes before the media conference to consider and sign directions for the lockdown, including the potential human rights impacts.
The immediacy of the lockdown was not on her advice, the report found.
The Victorian Government did not agree that the detention may have been contrary to law or that any human rights were breached.
The premier today reiterated the detention was based on public health advice, although conceding the hard lockdown was a “very challenging “.
“We were in the room and we had to make a very tough call, and we made it, and it saved lives,” Mr Andrews said.
“All the decisions made in this pandemic have been made on the basis of public health advice.”