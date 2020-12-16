Hard lockdown of Melbourne public housing residents was ‘unlawful’

The hard lockdown forced upon thousands of residents inside Melbourne’s public housing towers during the state’s second wave breached human rights laws, the Victorian Ombudsman has found.

The investigation , led by Ombudsman Deborah Glass into the treatment of public housing residents in North Melbourne and Flemington, found the immediacy of the lockdown on July 4 was not based on direct health advice and violated human rights.

However, a temporary lockdown to contain the growing coronavirus outbreak was warranted.

A lone woman is seen looking out the window of her apartment at the North Melbourne public housing flats. (Getty)

“The rushed lockdown was not compatible with the residents’ human rights, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty,” Ms Glass said.

“In my opinion, based on the evidence gathered by the investigation, the action appeared to be contrary to the law.”

The Victorian Government at the defended its actions in locking down as many as 3000 residents across nine towers inside their apartments without warning, on the basis it was necessary to stamp out the escalating outbreak of COVID-19 .

The high-density towers were described by authorities as “vertical cruise ships” , prone to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Residents were blindsided by the Victorian Government’s lockdown of nine public housing towers in Melbourne. ()

A sign is seen stuck to the window reading ‘Flemington penitentiary’ at the Flemington Public housing flats on July 05, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

The investigation found that senior officials agreed on the morning of July 4 the towers should be locked down to control coronavirus outbreak, with a next-day start anticipated to allow planning for food supplies and other logistics.

However, Premier Daniel Andrews announced at a media conference at 4pm the lockdown would start immediately.

The immediate start appeared traceable to a Crisis Council of Cabinet meeting at 1.45pm that afternoon.

The Victorian Government denied the Ombudsman’s request for documents, which are subject to privilege, from the Cabinet meeting.

Ms Glass has recommended the government apologise to tower residents, acknowledging the impact the immediate detention had on their health and wellbeing.

Medical staff wearing PPE at Melbourne’s public housing towers. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Residents in the locked down Melbourne public housing towers said they needed to know what was happening. (Getty)

“Many residents knew nothing of the lockdown or the reason for it when large numbers of police appeared on their estate that afternoon,” she said.

“We heard that initially there was chaos. Some people were without food and medicines.

“At the tower at 33 Alfred St, the focus of the investigation, residents waited more than a week to be allowed outside under supervision for fresh air.”

Ms Glass said never before had restrictions on movement been issued in Victoria without warning.

Victoria Police officers patrolling near Melbourne public housing towers. (Getty)

The lockdown was lifted at eight of the nine towers after five days, but residents at 33 Alfred Street, where infection rates were the highest, were detained for another nine days.

Ms Glass said her findings were not a criticism of Victorian health officials.

“But proper consideration of human rights before the lockdown began would have put health, not security, front and centre,” Ms Glass said.

“In a just society, human rights are not a convention to be ignored during a crisis, but a framework for how we will treat and be treated as the crisis unfolds.”

The investigation heard Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen had just 15 minutes before the media conference to consider and sign directions for the lockdown, including the potential human rights impacts.

The immediacy of the lockdown was not on her advice, the report found.

Nine public housing towers were in mandatory lockdown. (Getty)

The Victorian Government did not agree that the detention may have been contrary to law or that any human rights were breached.

The premier today reiterated the detention was based on public health advice, although conceding the hard lockdown was a “very challenging “.

“We were in the room and we had to make a very tough call, and we made it, and it saved lives,” Mr Andrews said.