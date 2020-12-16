Harbaugh congratulated Stefanski on ‘one of the greatest games in NFL history’

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens played one of the most exciting football games of the season on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ravens won 47-42 to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that wasn’t what John Harbaugh was thinking right after the game.

The Baltimore head coach was captured by NFL Films speaking with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Harbaugh declared the game one of the best in NFL history, and even admitted that he hopes the Ravens and Browns meet in the playoffs.

“Hey, that’s one of the greatest games in history right there,” Harbaugh told Stefanski. “You guys are awesome. Thank you. Maybe we’ll see you in the playoffs, if we can win some games.”