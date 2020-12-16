Guy Fieri Reveals the 1 Unexpected Kitchen Tool He Takes Camping

Camping doesn’t have to mean lackluster meals. No kitchen? No problem. Guy Fieri grabs a versatile piece of cookware when all he’s got is a campfire to work with. Take a note from the Food Network star and head to Flavortown using an unexpected kitchen tool.

Guy Fieri loves Asian flavors

Anyone who has ever seen Fieri cook on Guy’s Big Bite knows the 52-year-old is a big fan of Asian flavors. The one food Fieri can’t live without? Soy sauce followed closely by brussels sprouts.

He may be associated with Donkey sauce, a condiment made popular by his restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, but when he’s at home the celebrity chef likes to cook with Asian flavors.

“My favorite of all Asian sauces and condiments is sambal oelek,” he told Food Network during a cooking demonstration at the New York City Food and Wine Festival.

Why does Fieri think the sauce is off the hook? “It has a nice chile [sic] flavor, but it’s not super spicy,” he explained.

The ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ host packs a wok when he’s camping

Going camping? Don’t forget to bring a wok. Fieri praises the round-bottomed pot traditionally used in Eastern cooking for being so versatile.

“The wok is one of my favorite things to work with when I’m camping,” he told Food Network.

He continued, encouraging people to think beyond the traditional grilling menu.

“Outdoor cooking is not just about hot dogs and hamburgers,” Fieri said. “There are so many styles of food you can make.”

Start with the TV host’s Stir-Fry in a Bun. Available on Food Network’s website, the recipe involves cooking vegetables and a protein in a wok. It also features one of Fieri’s previously mentioned favorites, soy sauce.

Other kitchen gadgets Guy Fieri loves

A wok isn’t the only kitchen tool Fieri likes. He keeps his kitchen stocked with a number of gadgets and he recommends home cooks do too. They don’t have to be top of the line either. Fieri suggests going “down the middle,” getting products that aren’t the cheapest or the most expensive.

First up is a juicer.

“I’m a big fan of juicers. They’re very key. People don’t eat as many of the raw fruits and vegetables as they need to,” Fieri once told Today.

No kitchen is complete without cutting boards. The Triple-D host recommends buying a “synthetic cutting board that’s big enough to work with.”

He also advises buying a few of them.

“You have to have enough cutting boards that there’s no cross-contamination. You can’t just turn the cutting board over and use it — the chicken juices run over the side,” Fieri explained.

Also on his list for a dynamite kitchen set-up is sharp knives and “one good pot and pan of everything.”

Last up is a spice grinder: “If you’re going to take your spices, like black pepper, and you get it pre-ground and shipped to you, it’s meh,” Fieri said. “You take and grind pepper and that’s where all the flavor is. Toast the spices ahead of time and grind them.”

Stock up on a wok and the rest of Fieri’s kitchen gadgets to head to Flavortown in no time.

