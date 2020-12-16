GS9 Rapper Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison – Immediately Goes On IG!

GS9 rapper Rowdy Rebel was released from prison on Tuesday.

According to Complex, the rapper had been locked up in the Ogdensburg Correction Facility since 2016 when he was arrested alongside Bobby Shmurda and 13 other GS9 members stemming from RICO charges.

In September 2016, Rebel and Shmurda took a plea deal, pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon charges. With a sentence of seven years and two years served, both of them were eligible to be released this year. Shmurda was denied parole because he managed to allegedly rack up at least 10 violations for alleged drug possession, fighting, having a weapon, and other offenses.

He is due to be released in 2021.

DJ Akademiks uploaded a video of Rowdy claiming to be the King of New York following his release:

“F*ck that bro — the King of New York back, n-gga!” he yells. “Tell n*ggas the real King of New York back! If they don’t like it, tell them n*ggas to do what they gotta do! You see my guys with me!”