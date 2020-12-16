Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef with his own television production company, several restaurants in his name, and numerous bestselling books. However, it seems Ramsay’s accomplishments might not be cool enough for his kids. He recently joked that his kids only want to talk to him because of a celebrity connection he has.

(L-R) Megan Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay, Matilda Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay | David M. Benett/Getty Images

Who are Gordon Ramsay’s kids?

Ramsay is married to his wife, Tana, a schoolteacher and TV personality. The couple wed in 1996.

They have five children together: Megan (born 1998), Jack and Holly (born 2000), Matilda (born 2001), and Oscar (born 2019).

Ramsay’s three daughters are quite popular on social media. Meghan and Holly, for example, have over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Matilda—also known as Tilly—has over 600,000 followers on Instagram and over 4 million followers on TikTok.

Gordon Ramsay jokes that his kids only talk to him because of his 1 celebrity connection

RELATED: Why Does Gordon Ramsay Hate Frozen Meals So Much?

With the exception of 1-year-old Oscar, Ramsay’s kids are all grown up now, and it seems to take Ramsay a lot more to impress them.

The celebrity chef recently shared with People that his daughters just want to talk to him because he knows supermodel Gigi Hadid. He said, “My daughters, they love me. It’s not because I’m a f—- good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid. That’s the only reason why they want to talk to me.”

Ramsay and Hadid first met in 2016 on Masterchef Celebrity Showdown. Since then, Ramsay has stayed in touch with Hadid and even publicly complimented Hadid’s cooking skills.

“I remember when she first came on ‘MasterChef’ and we had an amazing couple of days cooking together,” Ramsay recently told Insider. “She has one of the most articulated palates on the planet… She uses that travel to her strength in a way that she educates her palate. The countries she visits – she gets incredibly involved with their cultures.”

What is Gordon Ramsay’s parenting like?

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Once Revealed That He Will Never Allow His Kids to Date Any of the Beckhams: ‘We’ve Promised’

Ramsay is known for yelling at people on shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmare, so one would expect his parenting style to include a lot of strict guidance as well.

Ramsay has shared that he definitely tries to not spoil his kids. For example, Ramsay has made a fortune throughout his life, but Ramsay’s children won’t be inheriting much of it.

“[My money is] definitely not going to them [my kids], and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he told the Telegraph. “The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

Additionally, Ramsay does not let his kids fly first class. He shared, “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that.”

While Ramsay can be strict with his children, it seems the family still has a good relationship with one another. Ramsay, his wife, and his kids have been quarantining together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to People, Ramsay explained that the experienced has brought the family closer together, saying “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve fallen in love, we’ve fallen out of love, and we came out of it so much stronger together. There’s a level of closeness like we’ve never had before.”