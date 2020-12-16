Gordon Hayward suffers broken finger

New Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has suffered an avulsion fracture of his right fifth metacarpal, the team announced on Wednesday in a press release. In layman’s terms, it’s a broken right pinkie finger for Hayward, who suffered the injury during Charlotte’s preseason game vs. Toronto on Monday.

According to the Hornets, the injury will sideline Hayward for the club’s preseason contest on Thursday against Orlando. After that, he’ll be considered day-to-day.

While it seems Hayward hasn’t shed his bad injury luck since moving from Boston to Charlotte, this injury doesn’t sound as serious as many of the health issues he dealt with as a Celtic.

According to Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer, the Hornets don’t believe Hayward will require surgery — the expectation is that he’ll be able to return to action when he feels he can comfortably manage the pain and perform effectively.

The Hornets’ regular-season schedule gets underway next Wednesday in Cleveland.