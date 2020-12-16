Google brings Live Captions to Meet in four new languages – Apps News

Google is expanding live captions in Google Meet to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish (Spain and Latin America) speakers. They were previously only available in English. Live captions allow hearing impaired, and hard of hearing users, users with different primary languages, and users in noisy environments to participate more fully in meetings.

The Live captions on the web will be rolling out to all Meet users including personal and work accounts today. However, a complete rollout might take two weeks time.

Users will be able to enable the language while turning on the feature during an ongoing Meet. If you are unaware of how to enable the feature, follow below steps.

During an ongoing meeting on Google Meet, tap on three-dots from bottom right corner, select Captions options. Choose the desired language and click Ok.