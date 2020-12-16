Gizelle Bryant’s BF Reacts to Monique Samuels’ Cheating Accusations on ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Instagram

In an explosive season 5 reunion of the show, Monique claims that when Gizelle and Jamal Bryant announced they got back together, ‘he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true.’

–

Monique Samuels dropped huge bombshells on season 5 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“, claiming that Gizelle Bryant‘s Pastor boyfriend Jamal Bryant cheated on her. Jamal appeared to clap back at Monique over the accusation in his new Instagram post.

The man of God took to his Instagram page to share a meme of “Me Minding My OWN business” on Monday, December 14. It featured a video of someone enjoying his meal under a running faucet. “Give no energy to anything that doesn’t add to your joy, align with your purpose or pay any of your bills! Be at peace!” so Gizelle’s ex-husband, who reunited with the reality TV star earlier this year, wrote in the caption.

<br />

Fans were loving his response as one applauded him, “Man the level of unbothered is amazing.” Another person quipped, “He ain’t worried bout nothing or no one!” Someone added, “THE MASTER OF COME BACKS!!! Sir, we honor you!”

Gizelle, meanwhile, had her own reaction to the rumors. “Jamal and I have been through a lot,” she said. “There’s a lot that people say. We understand it.” Of Monique’s alleged receipts, she claimed, “I don’t believe anything that comes out of Monique’s mouth or anything that she has in her binder. I’m glad she’s done some bindering. I knew she was coming to make up whatever.”

In an interview for Bravo’s Chat Room on Sunday, Gizelle shaded Monique by calling her binder “a kindergarten scrapbook of lies.” She went on saying, “It’s very pressed. It’s very ‘in the pandemic you learned how to scrapbook’ to me. I was thinking, ‘She’s got a whole lot of time on her hands.’ ”

In the explosive reunion, which aired on Sunday, Monique dropped the bombshell about Gizelle and Jamal, shocking everyone. “When ya’ll were announcing that ya’ll got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true,” she claimed, before adding that Jamal’s alleged girlfriend reached out to her and sent her screenshots and “pictures of her in his bed and everything else.”

“He’s definitely been talking to another woman and if you’d like to see them I got them in my little receipt book,” Monique said, showing her binder of receipts. She then read out Jamal’s phone number to prove that the messages were real.