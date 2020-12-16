Giants QB Daniel Jones ‘in doubt’ for ‘SNF’ game vs. Browns

When the NFL flexed the Week 15 showdown between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants to the “Sunday Night Football” slot, it probably envisioned a clash between two young quarterbacks guiding potential playoff contenders toward meaningful January football.

The holiday season is often about disappointment for those who make wish lists.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that New York starting signal-caller Daniel Jones, who still isn’t fully recovered from the right hamstring injury he suffered in the 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29, sprained his ankle in the second quarter of last Sunday’s home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones’ status for Sunday’s prime-time contest is “in doubt” heading into the second half of the midweek.