German ministers agree security law with high hurdles for suppliers By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© . The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin

BERLIN () – German ministers on Wednesday agreed an IT security law setting high hurdles for makers of telecommunications equipment for next-generation networks, such as China’s Huawei.

While the law falls short of a blanket ban on using products made by the Chinese state-owned manufacturer in 5G networks, as demanded by the United States, it sets out circumstances under which individual components or entire companies can be banned.

Huawei’s critics say that close links to China’s security services mean that embedding it in the ubiquitous mobile networks of the future could give Chinese spies and even saboteurs access to swathes of essential infrastructure.

Huawei and the Chinese government reject these claims, saying that they are motivated by a protectionist desire to support non-Chinese rivals.

Huawei on Wednesday welcomed the new German law. “For the 5G networks this means that there are higher and equal security standards for all suppliers,” a spokesman said.

Under the law, a committee composed of representatives from the chancellery and the interior, economy and foreign ministries will be able to declare a supplier untrustworthy if it makes false declarations, does not support security audits or fails to report or patch vulnerabilities promptly.

A ban of any one supplier will also be possible after multiple breaches of the rules.

The law still requires approval by the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR