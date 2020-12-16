George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

“I think it doesn’t help necessarily to point to specific people in that way and do it that…but, you know, everybody has their own style. The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it,” he told Stern. “I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

In the audio recording, the voice alleged to be Cruise’s is heard loudly scolding unidentified people and threatening to fire them if they behave that way again. “No apologies,” the voice says. “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f–king industry!”

“If I see it again,” he warns, “you’re f–king gone.”