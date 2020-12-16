George Clooney Believes Tom Cruise Is ‘Absolutely Right’ for COVID-19 Rant on ‘M:I7’ Set

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Mario Mitsis

While defending the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star’s tirade caused by violation of coronavirus guidelines, ‘The Midnight Sky’ star and director claims he would not ‘have done it quite that personally.’

George Clooney has come to Tom Cruise‘s defense. Shortly after the “Mission: Impossible VII” star made headlines with a leaked audio of him going on a tirade at crew members who allegedly broke COVID-19 guidelines, his fellow Hollywood heavyweight offered his opinion on the situation and stated that the actor/producer was “absolutely right.”

Speaking on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, December 16, Clooney first pointed out, “He didn’t overreact because it is a problem.” He went on to share, “I have a friend who’s an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.”

Although he defended Cruise for admonishing the crew who stood too close to one another, Clooney did note during the remote interview that he might not go as far. “I wouldn’t have done it that big,” he said. “I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that.”

The star and director of “The Midnight Sky” then explained why he believes Cruise made the right move. “And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible,” he pressed on. Still, he added, “It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way.”

“I think it doesn’t help necessarily to point to specific people in that way and do it that…but, you know, everybody has their own style,” Clooney elaborated. “The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it. I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

The leaked audio of Cruise’s on-set rant heard him yelling, “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers.” Venting his frustration, he warned the crew, “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again you’re f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it… And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again. That’s it. No apologies.”

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education,” he explained why he’s so strict with the rules. “That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry!”

The seventh installment of “Mission: Impossible” is slated to be released on November 19, 2021. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, its production has been met with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemics. Back in October, filming got suspended for a week after people on the set in Italy tested positive for the virus.