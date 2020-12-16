Gal Gadot Eating Taco Bell for the First Time Is a Mood

Gal Gadot has played a warrior and fighter in Wonder Woman, but watching her eat Taco Bell for the first time is something we never thought we needed.

Though she’s blessed us in the past with her reaction to her first-ever bite of a Reese’s cup, watching Gadot try Taco Bell for the first time is a mood.

Gal Gadot almost quit Hollywood before earning the role of ‘Wonder Woman’

At 35, Gadot has risen up the ranks in Hollywood in the past several years. The former Miss Universe contestant got her first big break in the fourth film of The Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast & Furious. However, things stalled for her a bit after that, and she nearly packed her bags and left Hollywood as a result.

“You go to the audition and you have a callback, then another callback, and then a camera setup and people are telling you your life will change if you get this part,” she told Vogue. “And then you don’t get it. I reached a place where I didn’t want to do that anymore.”

Just as she was about to switch gears, Warner Bros called the former law student in to audition for a mysterious role. In fact, she initially thought she was auditioning for Cat Woman. She told Empire,

I only knew what role it was when I flew in to test with Ben [Affleck]. I was very excited. Anytime I had general meetings in LA, I always said that my dream role was to do an empowered, independent woman who doesn’t rely on men.

Inside Gal Gadot’s upbringing

Gadot has certainly had an interesting road to Hollywood. Raised in Petah Tikva, Israel, the actor won the Miss Israel beauty pageant at 18 and even went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. However, she was immediately overwhelmed by the international pageant scene and sabotaged her changes.

“I rebelled. I came down late. I showed up late to everything. They make you wear evening gowns for breakfast,” she told People. “I didn’t wear evening gowns to breakfast. I didn’t wear my makeup… And I successfully didn’t win.”

Following her turn on the pageant scene, the Wonder Woman actor served in the Israel Defense Forces before deciding to try her hand at acting. Her role as Diana Prince has made her a household name and earned her a major salary increase. Gadot took home just $300,000 for her role in the first film and $10 million for its sequel, Wonder Woman: 1984.

Gal Gadot just tried Taco Bell for the very first time

With Wonder Woman: 1984 slated to be released on HBO Max on Dec. 25, Gadot is making the rounds on late night. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor tried a ton of American food she’d never tasted before including, eggnog and Ho Hos. However, her first bite of Taco Bell was a sight to behold.

“I don’t even know what that’s gonna look like,” Gadot told Fallon before unwrapping the taco. “Oh, it’s like a pita bread!” After taking a bite, the actor gave the treat a massive thumbs up. She even did a little shimmy and a shake sending Twitter into a frenzy.

“Gal Gadot’s reaction to eating Taco Bell for the first time is my reaction every time I eat Taco Bell,” one user tweeted. Another fan was not so convinced tweeting, “We all know damn well that’s not the feeling of eating taco bell……….”

Others simply warned the actress that though it might be a tasty treat now, the after effects might not be worth it later.