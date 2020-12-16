Frisco Bowl canceled after SMU withdraws

Last week, the 7-3 SMU Mustangs accepted an invitation to play in this year’s Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 19.

However, SMU has now officially withdrawn from that upcoming showdown with the UTSA Roadrunners (7-4) due to the results of COVID-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing within the Mustangs.

While the Frisco Bowl is canceled, UTSA is now shifting to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, home of the Mustangs. UTSA’s opponent for the game that will air nationally on ABC will soon be named.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, many student-athletes across the country have had the unfortunate experience of missing out on opportunities to compete in any number of athletic events, with many missing out on entire seasons,” SMU athletic director Rick Hart said in a prepared statement. “Our team deserved to play another game. I’m disappointed for our fans, and even more disappointed for our players, that we will be unable to play in a bowl game this season. I’m also sad that many of our seniors played their final collegiate games, not knowing at the time that that was their last time on the field. I want to applaud our team for their efforts this season and to acknowledge the personal sacrifices they all made to make this season possible. “As has been the case all season, our focus is the health, safety and well-being of our team and staff. Student-athletes will be able to quarantine for the next seven days here in Dallas and we will test them at least twice during that time frame to provide them confidence that they are going home to enjoy the holidays with their families in a safe and healthy manner.”

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor added:

“What an awesome opportunity this will be for our program to play on network TV in the First Responder Bowl. I said this two days ago and I will say it again: I’m just so thrilled for our players, coaches and staff to be playing in a bowl game. We can’t wait to get up to the Metroplex and showcase the #210TriangleOfToughness brand on a national stage.”

UTSA has won three straight games but hasn’t played since a 49-17 victory over the North Texas Mean Green on Nov. 28.