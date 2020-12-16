French court finds accomplices to Charlie Hebdo attackers guilty By

2/2 © . FILE PHOTO: Bullet impacts are seen on the glass store front at the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in Paris



By Tangi Salaün

PARIS () – A French court found guilty on Wednesday 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former partner of Amedy Coulibaly who killed a policewoman and then four people in a Jewish supermarket.

One of three suspects to be tried in absentia, Boumeddiene was found guilty of financing terrorism and belonging to a criminal terrorist network. She is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined Islamic State.

Coulibaly was himself an associate of the gunmen behind the deadly attack at the Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.

The accomplices were found guilty on different charges, ranging from membership of a criminal network to complicity in the attacks. Terrorism-related charges were dropped for several of the defendants who were found guilty of lesser crimes.

Sentencing will follow shortly.

The trial has reopened one of modern France’s darkest episodes, with the attacks marking the onset of a wave of Islamist violence that has killed scores more since.