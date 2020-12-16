Former Cisco CFO joins Coinbase board as mainstream recognition grows By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Former Cisco CFO joins Coinbase board as mainstream recognition grows

Digital currency exchange Coinbase welcomed a new member to its Board of Directors on Wednesday, as it continues to draw on expertise from outside the cryptocurrency sector.

Kelly Kramer, former CFO at Cisco (NASDAQ:), will serve as Chair of Coinbase’s Audit and Compliance Committee, CEO Brian Armstrong revealed Wednesday. She replaces former Charles Schwab (NYSE:) board member Chris Dodds, who served on Coinbase’s board for over two years.