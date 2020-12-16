Former Bafana, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Mosimane’s current club, Egyptian giants and current African champions, Al Ahly.

“Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19,” the club said in a statement.

“Mosimane will be subjected to the home isolation regime, set by the Ministry of Health.”

Mosimane left South Africa in early October following another treble with Sundowns, taking the reins at Al Ahly in what is considered one of the most demanding jobs in African football.

He hit the ground running, though, wrapping up the Egyptian Cup title while also landing the club another CAF Champions League crown.

On December 12, Mosimane posted a picture to social media of his immediate family having joined him for breakfast alongside the Nile in Egypt.

It is understood that his wife, too, has tested positive.

With the new Egyptian League season having now begun, Mosimane will miss his side’s league fixture against Ghazl El Mahalla on Friday.

