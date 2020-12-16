Fluence Celebrates a Breakout 2020 in Financial Consolidation Software

Article content continued

“We’ve known from the start that the mid-market is drastically under-served from a financial consolidation solution perspective,” said Don Mal, Fluence’s executive chairman. “That’s why we’re laser-focused on software that meets the needs of mid-sized customers, without spending a or needing a degree in coding to power a critical business process.”

“We give mid-sized finance teams more confidence and more time. We’ve got your back, and you get your weekends back,” added Power.

About Fluence Technologies – www.fluencetech.com

Fluence is the only financial consolidation software company focused on the needs of mid-sized organizations. Its quick deployment, adoption and time-to-value deliver significant efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers for assessing past performance and planning for the future. Combining centuries of experience with a cloud-based consolidation platform decades in the making, Fluence gives mid-sized companies the time and confidence they need to succeed.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005347/en/

Contacts

Media:

Michael Corcoran

416-529-5709

[email protected]

#distro