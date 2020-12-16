Firefighters gift toys, money to mother, 2 young children displaced by fire

Two weeks ago, a fire tore through a South End brownstone, displacing a 34-year-old mom and her two young children.

On Tuesday, the family again saw city firefighters, but this under different circumstances. At the fire station in Charlestown, Alicia Soto and her daughters, Anabele, 7, and 6-month-old Amelia, were given a dollhouse and other toys, plus $1,000 from the union representing Boston firefighters, and additional help from some other community groups, according to The Boston Globe.

The Dec. 2 fire at 68 West Newton St. is thought to have been caused by a first-floor electrical problem, the newspaper reported. The family couldn’t evacuate their third floor apartment through a hallway due to smoke, and instead used the fire escape, where firefighters helped them to safety.

An online fundraiser continues for Soto and her children. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised over $16,000 with a stated goal of $20,000.

Alicia Soto and her two children Anabele, 7 and Amelia, 6 months, were rescued by Boston Engine 22 and Ladder 4 from their home in Boston. The firefighters and representatives from their union gave the family money and toys. On left is John Soares, President of Boston Firefighters Local 718, and next to him is Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey. — Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff