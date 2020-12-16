Fed to maintain bond buys until ‘substantial’ economy gains seen

Article content continued

U.S. central bankers are still far away from their goals, and Powell has repeatedly called on Congress to pass another round of fiscal stimulus to help the economy through the winter as the pandemic continues to rage. The unemployment rate stood at 6.7 per cent in November, while inflation remains below 2 per cent.

Even so, financial markets have been buoyed by investors counting on steady growth next year as more people are vaccinated, as well as pent-up consumer demand, low interest rates and maybe another round of fiscal stimulus. The S,amp;P 500 index set a record high earlier this month, while yield spreads on corporate bonds are trading around pre-pandemic lows.

Despite the ebullience in markets, non-farm payroll growth slowed to 245,000 in November — less than half the gain in October — and employment is still down roughly 10 million compared with before the virus struck. U.S. retail sales dropped by more than forecast in November and the prior month was revised to a decline, the first drops since March and April, data showed earlier Wednesday.

