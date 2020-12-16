Fears big queues outside shops in Christmas season could spread COVID-19

There are fears South Australia’s new QR codes at shop entrances will make for longer queues outside stores at the height of the Christmas rush.

The Australian Retailers Association has told the government the result of the mandatory check-ins will be slower and longer lines, which are a COVID-19 safety risk.

And on the ground, businesses are saying some people aren’t willing to take the extra step.

QR codes have proved divisive as a safety measure. (Getty)

“We’ve actually had people walking away, refusing to check in,” Courtney Allard from Adidas said.

Tess Bartsch from Adelaide Hatters, though, dismissed the naysayers.

“If they’re not prepared to do it, then they’re not really serious about coming in and spending, so see you later,” Ms Bartsch said.

Foot traffic is expected to increase in coming days, with Rundle Mall staying open longer in the lead-up to Christmas , with 23 hours of extra trading – six more than last year’s festive season.

Rundle Mall is expected to be thronged with shoppers during the Christmas season. (Getty)

Rundle Mall general manager Johanna Williams said more than ever this year, it was important for retailers and customers both to have extra hours.

And she was in full support of the COVID-19 safety measures.