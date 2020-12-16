Fears big queues outside shops in Christmas season could spread COVID-19

And on the ground, businesses are saying some people aren’t willing to take the extra step.
“We’ve actually had people walking away, refusing to check in,” Courtney Allard from Adidas said.
Tess Bartsch from Adelaide Hatters, though, dismissed the naysayers.
“If they’re not prepared to do it, then they’re not really serious about coming in and spending, so see you later,” Ms Bartsch said.
Rundle Mall general manager Johanna Williams said more than ever this year, it was important for retailers and customers both to have extra hours.
And she was in full support of the COVID-19 safety measures.
“The QR codes, social distancing, hand sanitisers, extra security and extra COVID marshals – are really about making sure everyone can stay safe,” she said.