Fear the Walking Dead fans’ least favorite character

Fans’ favorite character is a little bit of a surprise, too, if only for the way it bucks the trend of the composition of the rest of the list. The top of the list is dominated by characters who have been with the show since before the Season 4 reboot that brought Morgan Jones (Lennie James) over from the The Walking Dead to serve as the new lead. That veteran domination ends with number one fan favorite, Garret Dillahunt’s gunslinger John Dorie.

The trick-shooting police officer got almost twice as many votes as second-place finisher Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). It’s not a surprise that people love him, as he’s a heroic but complex character who’s been the focus of some of the show’s best episodes, including the best episode of Season 6 so far, “The Key.” The objective truth here is that Dillahunt’s performance is one of the best on any show in the Walking Dead Universe — period.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 is currently on a midseason hiatus, and is slated to return to AMC in 2021. Season 6 has been hailed as a return to form for the series after a very weak fifth season, and it currently has the highest critical score on Rotten Tomatoes of any season of the Walking Dead spin-off — even higher than season 3, which fans on Reddit consider the best. AMC has already renewed the series for season 7, and fans are hoping that the most popular character ever, Madison (Kim Dickens), will make a return.