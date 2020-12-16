Farmer dies after being swept away in flash flooding while moving cattle in Queensland

The man, 69, was on a property in Killarney, on Queensland’s Southern Downs, when he and his vehicle were consumed by rapidly rising water.

Police say they were washed away just after 8.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene along Condamine River Road and immediately began a search and rescue operation.

The man’s body was found inside his car approximately 100 metres downstream at 12.20am today.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.