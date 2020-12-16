Fans uncover old, accurate Giannis tweet after extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks was highly uncertain up until this week. Fans were convinced the two-time MVP would flee Milwaukee for Los Angeles, Miami or another destination. Antetokounmpo had other plans.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year, $228 million supermax contract on Tuesday, which will keep him in Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season.