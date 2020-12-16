Fans uncover old, accurate Giannis tweet after extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks was highly uncertain up until this week. Fans were convinced the two-time MVP would flee Milwaukee for Los Angeles, Miami or another destination. Antetokounmpo had other plans.
The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year, $228 million supermax contract on Tuesday, which will keep him in Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season.
Antetokounmpo opting to stay with a small-market franchise certainly is surprising. However, fans probably should’ve known it was coming. After the news was announced, one of the “Greek Freak’s” tweets from 2017 about loyalty went viral.
He certainly wasn’t lying.
The Bucks front office made a strong push to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. They even told him they’d acquire some solid assets to build around him. Bucks general manager Jon Horst did just that this offseason, acquiring Jrue Holiday and D.J. Augustin. If the Bucks are in a position to go deep in the playoffs, Horst could eventually make more moves before the trade deadline in order to improve the team further.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 30.4% from deep.
