Fabolous’ Daughter Unveils Pregnant Belly; Preggo By Jailed Rapper G Herbo

Rapper G Herbo is currently locked up in federal prison, facing credit fraud charges – and facing up to 10 years in prison.

But while he’s locked up, his girlfriend Taina – who is Fabolous’ daughter – just announced she’s pregnant.

She posted a video on her IG Live, showing her growing belly.

G Herbo first broke the news publicly that he and Taina are expecting their first child together, has learned, in court papers.

Lawyers for the Chicago rapper are petitioning the court to grant him bail, and are trying to use Taina’s pregnancy as a mitigating factor.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Herbo’s attorney told the judge that Williams is four months pregnant with Herbo’s child. The lawyer then asked the court to allow the 25-year-old artist to travel to New Jersey so he can visit Williams and their unborn baby. The judge granted the request.

Here are some pics of Taina and G Herbo: