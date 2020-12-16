Expert Dauntless tips beginners need to know

When you land an attack in Dauntless, a flurry of damage numbers pop up, displaying its impact. But it’s not just the size of the number that a hunter-in-training will want to pay attention to. It’s also worth being aware of the color. That’s because, while white damage numbers mean you’re depleting a Behemoth’s HP — fairly straightforward — there are also three other damage colors, each with their own meaning.

Blue damage is stagger damage, and it’s best dished out using weapons like the hammer. Deal enough of it and you’ll stagger a Behemoth, stunning it for a while so you can attack without fear of reprisal.

Red damage is wound damage and is usually caused by the war pike weapon. Apply enough of it in one area and you can wound a part of the Behemoth. This means it takes more damage from attacks in that area.

Yellow damage is part damage, and you’ll want to deal as much of it as possible. Target the same spot enough and you can actually break off a part of the Behemoth, producing harvestable resources and often disabling certain attacks. Beware though, because some monsters will actually gain new attacks when you break their parts.