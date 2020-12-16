Exclusive clip from sci-fi comedy Max Cloud

Alongside Drameh and Allen in Max Cloud are a handful of talented stars playing a variety of different characters. The most prominent is Scott Adkins, known for his work in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing (and its sequels), Ninja and Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, The Debt Collector, The Legend of Hercules, Ip Man 4: The Finale, Doctor Strange, Zero Dark Thirty, The Bourne Ultimatum, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and many more. In Max Cloud, Adkins plays, well, Max Cloud — the hero of the game who takes all the goodness of a sci-fi protagonist and cranks it up to 11.

Every hero needs a villain or two, and in Max Cloud, Lashana Lynch — whom you’ll recognize from her role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, and who will become the first female 007 in the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die — and BAFTA-nominated Scottish actor John Hannah fulfill those duties. Lynch portrays a character called Shee, while Hannah takes on the role of the vicious Revengor.

As for Jake, the character Sarah has transformed into? Elliot James Langridge plays the physical embodiment of Jake (taken over by Sarah), who adventures side-by-side with Max. Joining the pair are Tommy Flanagan (Westworld, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as the cowboy-hat-wearing Brock Donnelly and Sally Collett (who also co-wrote Max Cloud alongside director Martin Owen) as Rexy, who’s likely going to be the voice of reason amid all the wacky antics bound to unfold.

Max Cloud — formally known as The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud — will be released on video on demand on December 18.