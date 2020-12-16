Every Scorpion King movie ranked worst to best

The Scorpion King 4: The Quest for Power is when the series finally finds its legs after the first film. Both the second and third entries have their moments (more the third than the second), but The Quest for Power fully embraces its B-movie roots and goes all in. You’ll have no trouble spotting moments when it apes other, more popular franchises, but it does it all with a knowing air that makes it a genuinely good time.

Victor Webster gets his second go at the starring role, and he finds his footing as Mathayus here. This is a straight-up adventure film, with lots of booby trap-filled tombs to explore and hammy villains to overcome. Some of the recognizable faces you’ll see in this installment include Barry Bostwick, Rutger Hauer, Michael Biehn, and Lou Ferrigno. Ellen Hollman is also great, as is par for the course with her.

Look, we aren’t arguing that The Scorpion King 4: The Quest for Power should have won Academy Awards or anything. It’s a fun B-movie that has some strong action sequences and takes plenty of “inspiration” from other adventure franchises like Indiana Jones and the MCU. It’s entertaining, and that’s what matters.