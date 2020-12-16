Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

© . Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $650.87 by 22:10 (03:10 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $73.72B, or 11.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $637.03 to $650.87 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.3%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17.82B or 9.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $536.4269 to $650.8681 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 54.27% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,145.5 on the .com Index, up 12.16% on the day.

was trading at $0.57698 on the .com Index, a gain of 21.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $409.63B or 65.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $26.15B or 4.15% of the total cryptocurrency market value.