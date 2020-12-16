Emma Fuhrmann Responded To Being Recast In Ant-Man 3

“I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU and the biggest movie of all time.”

This is actor Emma Fuhrmann.

You probably recognize her as Cassie Lang — aka Scott Lang’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame.

Last week, during Disney’s Investor Day announcements, they confirmed that a third Ant-Man movie would be coming out, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, @EvangelineLilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. @KathrynNewton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly would return as Scott Lang and Hope Pym…


However, the role of Cassie Lang was recast and would now be played by Kathryn Newton.


Kathryn is best known for her roles in Big Little Lies, The Society, Freaky, and Detective Pikachu.

Earlier this week, Emma took to Twitter to respond to the heartbreaking news of being recast.

“Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages. Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU,” she said in a tweet on Monday. “I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds.”

Just last year, Emma had expressed interest in continuing Cassie Lang’s story in the MCU — in the comics, Cassie has her own superhero alter egos Stinger and Stature.

And while she might not be playing Cassie Lang anymore, we’re still rooting for her!

