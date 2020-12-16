Ebro & Rosenberg Clap Back At Akademiks: ‘What Are You Boss Of?!’

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg have responded to DJ Akademiks’s rant after he responded to them calling him a “talentless hack.”

“He said people like you and I… basically we’re pawns,” Rosenberg said. “He’s a boss. My question is, what are you boss of? Are you a boss at Twitch? Are you on the executive board at Youtube? What boss are you? Congrats, you make money. That’s the whole point… yes we know that you propagate violence that actually happens. You take beefs between real people, you repurpose it on your channels. You talk about it, you hype it up, and you hide in your basement.”

During his response, Ak said the following:

“Ebro used to be the person you went to for relevance in hip-hop. That stopped being the case. Remember when he used to go on rants like ‘you minor league?’ and determined music that was seen and heard at the biggest levels? Radio is irrelevant. Now I do know he has an important position at Apple Music. But truth be told and to let him know, that shit is coming through the internet. He doesn’t have that hold on media anymore, and I think he resents me for that.”