E-scooters: What are the rules and can they be safer?

E-scooters are legal on roads in many countries, but until recently they could only be used on private land in the UK.

Trials to see how

rental e-scooters could be used on UK roads, within set geographical boundaries, began in July.

There have been concerns about safety for both the rider and others, but some e-scooter companies are taking measures to try to resolve these issues.

Click’s Omar Mehtab finds out more.

It is still illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on any public road, pavement or cycle lane in the UK.

