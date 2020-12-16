Dylan Sprouse Joins ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ HBO Max Comedy

Former child star Dylan Sprouse is returning to the small screen, by way of HBO Max.

The Disney Channel vet has been cast in The Sex Lives of College Girls, an upcoming HBO Max comedy from executive producer Mindy Kaling, Variety reports.

The series centers on four dorm mates — Kimberly (The King of Staten Island‘s Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Star Trek: Short Treks‘ Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp, of Broadway’s Mean Girls) and Whitney (The Book of Mormon‘s Alyah Chanelle Scott) — at an esteemed New England university. Sprouse is set to play Nico, a junior who interacts with all four women.

Sprouse and his twin brother Cole got their start as infants on the Chuck Lorre sitcom Grace Under Fire, playing the title character’s youngest son Patrick. Their breakout role followed in 1999, when they starred opposite Adam Sandler in the big-screen comedy Big Daddy.

Six years later, the Sprouse Brothers were cast in the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which ran for three seasons and spawned a spinoff (The Suite Life on Deck) and a made-for-TV movie (The Suite Life Movie).

The Sex Lives of College Girls marks Dylan’s first TV gig since The Suite Life franchise ended in 2011. He has since appeared in the films Dismissed, Banana Split and After We Collided. (Cole, meanwhile, currently stars as Jughead Jones on the popular CW drama Riverdale, which is entering Season 5.)

Are you looking forward to Dylan Sprouse’s small-screen comeback? Hit the comments with your reactions.