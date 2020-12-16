Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teremana Tequila Continues To Grow Around The World

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson‘s Teremana tequila is continuing its massive growth around the globe. With a smooth taste and a modest price, people from around the world have been gravitating towards it.

Johnson’s unique production method costs him a bit more to do, so while he doesn’t make as much as he could on this, he’s making tequila for the working man.

“Thank you to my friends over at @foxbusiness and @varneyco for the @teremana word on the street 🥃 I look forward to coming on and having a fun biz chat one day down the road 👊🏾🥂 Our wonderful brand growth and math here all adds up to this – now our entire Teremana team works even harder to deliver for our consumers. #hardestworkersinspirits

#gratefulforthegrind

#teremana 🥃🙏🏾”

Fans commented on the video Johnson shared of Fox Business discussing his tequila, “I’ve already bought 6 bottles! Man this stuff is great!! Thank you THEROCK!”, “Congratulations brother!!🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏”, “Making waves @therock 🥃🥃🥃🥃”, and “my hero rock ❤️ @therock“.

While Johnson has a lot going on, we recently got news about his DC ‘Black Adam’ project getting legs! It will begin production next year and we can’t wait to see him go toe to toe with Zachary Levi’s Shazam!

If you haven’t yet, go pick up some Teremana Tequila, it’s moderately priced and 100% flavor!

