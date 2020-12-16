Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch podcast with multi-year Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are jumping into podcasting through a multiyear partnership with Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with the streaming giant to host and produce a series of podcasts through their new audio production company Archewell Audio, announced on Tuesday.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the statement read. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The first podcast from the royal couple will be a holiday special they’ll host “that will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.”

The couple also have a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, children’s programs and films.