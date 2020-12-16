Drew Barrymore Likes To Talk To Her Kids About Politics

“They are very informed.”
Drew Barrymore’s kids are very in tune with what’s happening in the world, and thanks to their mom, they’re learning more and more about politics every single day.
Drew explained to Health magazine that she likes to be “extremely honest” when talking to her children about important issues. But she does it “in a way that doesn’t scare them.”
“What I do not want to do is take my kids’ sense of security and safety away — that’s me robbing them of something by keeping them informed,” Drew said. “But they are very informed. They know exactly who is doing what, and what is happening, and they are incredibly tuned-in on our world.”
“We’re just going to figure out a way to be totally worldly, mindful, aware, astute, super-empowered with all the information — my biggest art is to do it without instilling fear,” she added.
Drew revealed her girls are so informed that they “march in marches” and have encouraged “people to vote.”
“They are my very first priority with everything,” the talk show host said. “It’s such a hard thing to be a parent, and I just want to take care of them to the best of my ability.”
“Those two girls are the best thing I’ll ever do with my life,” Drew added.
Drew’s parenting approach is a reminder that it’s never too early to teach kids to stay informed about politics and use their voices to stand up for what’s right.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!