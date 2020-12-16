Dolphins’ Flores on Pats’ Newton: ‘I think he’s a problem’

Newton has been one of the worst passing quarterbacks this season, completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,172 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. If he’s caused a problem, it’s because of his legs. The former MVP has rushed for 451 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.

Newton’s passing has particularly been an issue over New England’s last three games. Despite a blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, the 31-year-old has thrown for just 272 yards.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, though, has frequently voiced his support for Newton. During his Wednesday morning press conference, Belichick lauded the quarterback’s hard work and dedication to improving.