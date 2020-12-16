Dolphins’ Flores on Pats’ Newton: ‘I think he’s a problem’

Cam Newton has been anything but a problem this season.
However, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks otherwise. The 39-year-old told reporters on Wednesday that despite his struggles with the New England Patriots, Newton still is “a problem.”
Newton has been one of the worst passing quarterbacks this season, completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,172 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. If he’s caused a problem, it’s because of his legs. The former MVP has rushed for 451 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.
Newton’s passing has particularly been an issue over New England’s last three games. Despite a blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, the 31-year-old has thrown for just 272 yards.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, though, has frequently voiced his support for Newton. During his Wednesday morning press conference, Belichick lauded the quarterback’s hard work and dedication to improving.
The Patriots could have opted to start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham on multiple occasions, but Belichick continues to reiterate that Newton is the team’s starter.
If New England wants to keep its playoff hopes alive, Newton certainly will have to cause a problem for the Dolphins on Sunday. At 6-7, the Patriots likely won’t make the playoffs, but there is an opportunity to keep their postseason streak alive if they win out.
