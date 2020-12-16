Does the Snyder Cut have a post-credits scene?

As fans know, the theatrical version of Justice League features a post-credits scene, which shows Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) in a meeting with Deathstroke (Joe Mangianello), talking about a plan to counter the Justice League with a league of their own. Since Mangianello has teased the existence of an “original end credit scene” and Snyder seems intent on tinkering with everything else in the film, it makes sense that fans want to find out whether there’s something cool in store once the credits stop rolling on Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

However, it appears that Snyder doesn’t much care for post-credits fare. In a recent Q&A session Snyder held on his Vero account (via Reddit), user @zainxy asked whether the director plans to include an after-credits stinger in his cut of Justice League. The answer was short and definitive: “No,” Snyder replied.

So, there you have it. No post-credits surprises for the Snyder Cut. While the decision might seem strange for viewers who are used to expecting them in superhero movies, it doesn’t come completely out of the blue. After all, Snyder’s previous DCEU efforts, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, also opted for precisely zero post-credit scenes.