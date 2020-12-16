Ditch your smartwatch and get a forever watch with Casio’s G-Shock 5610 on sale for $77

Smartwatches can be neat, but they also require a lot of maintenance. We’re talking batteries that last hours or maybe days at the most. They often need to be connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or an app to get updated and stay in sync. Let’s go back to when watches did watch things oh so well. Grab Casio’s G-Shock 5610 Quartz men’s watch on sale for $77.40. This is a watch that has sold for as much as $140 this year and regularly goes for around $100. While the Casio has been around for a long time, it has rarely ever sold this low with today’s price being the best we’ve seen in more than a year.

Forever Watch Casio Men’s G-Shock Quartz Watch with resin strap

With a solar-powered battery and atomic timekeeping, this watch stays accurate and powered all day long with a battery that lasts up to 10 months anyway. Has shock resistance and covers 29 time zones. Includes a stopwatch, countdown timer, and more. $77.40 $100.00 $23 off

The Casio watch has a battery that lasts for up to 10 months. You heard that right. Makes you think twice about that fancy smartwatch lasting for 8 hours, doesn’t it? Not only will it last 10 months, but it is also solar powered. That means if you spend a little bit of time outside, you can keep wearing it basically indefinitely without even worrying about the battery.

It also has multi-band atomic timekeeping for an accurate read every time. The time calibration radio signals it receives makes sure what’s being displayed to you is always accurate. In addition to always having the right time, this watch also has plenty of other features like the ability to calculate accurate time around the world in 29 time zones and 48 cities. It includes a city code display, five daily alarms, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, a full auto-calendar, and more.

Use the automatic lighting function whenever you need to see what time it is in a dark environment. It is easily turned on and off, and the light activates when the watch is turned at a 40-degree angle toward the user. If the battery level is less than Medium, this won’t work.

In addition to all that, the watch is both shock and water resistant. You can use it in up to 660 feet of water. That makes it great for use by the pool or even for more serious water activities.