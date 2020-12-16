Digital artist Beeple auctions NFT art collection for $3.5M By Cointelegraph

Digital artist Beeple auctions NFT art collection for $3.5M
Non-fungible token marketplace Nifty Gateway hosted an auction that saw a single NFT artwork sell for $777,777 after a last-second bid doubled the price.
On Dec. 14, Nifty tweeted that the “savage” bid of $777,777 had been entered with only a single second left to go in the auction. The artwork was the last to be sold from “The Complete MF Collection” that was auctioned that day, with the token featuring each of the collection’s 20 individual digital artworks in a single NFT.
