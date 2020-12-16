Did Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck Break Up? Dixie Clears the Air!

Teenage love is a very complicated thing and no one knows that more than Dixie D’Amelio. The TikTok star started dating Noah Beck back in September. The couple is in a very public relationship and they have discovered that it is tough. There have been rumors going around that the couple has broken up, but Dixie has come out to say that she and Noah are going strong.

Dixie D’Amelio: Twitter Rumors Begin

Dixie was flooded with plenty of Tweets about how poorly she treats Noah. One fan wrote, “Dixie treats her boyfriend like s**t.” Another wrote, “I feel so bad for Noah TBH Dixie honestly treats him like s**t. He’s so in love with her but I feel like she doesn’t return the love..”

That is when Dixie took to Twitter to explain herself. “I love Noah with my whole heart, after being publicly heartbroken before, I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again. But I’m glad you know our whole relationship from YouTube videos!”

Dixie D’Amelio: Romantic Feelings For Noah Beck

Shortly after she posted this, a fan wrote to her, “I have this feeling that you guys will get married someday.” That is when Dixie wrote, “Me too.” For months and months, Noah and Dixie told their fans that they were only friends.

It all happened in her music video for “Be Happy” when the two of them kissed on screen. That is when fans knew that this was official. When Noah did an interview for AwesomenessTV, they asked who he was dating and he said it was Dixie. “Dixie is amazing. She’s an awesome girl. It’s been really fun and so I’m excited for the future with her.”

Dixie’s sister, Charli Amelio has taken the time to explain to fans how tough it can be to be a teenager and in the public eye. Social media causes many heartaches for teens and is overall not great for their mental health.

In Charli’s recent book, Essentially Charli, she explains just what it is like to date publicly and have everything you do online. These girls both know how it feels to be in the spotlight and they are learning to do their best with it and share positivity where they can.

If you want to see more of Dixie and Noah, you can find them on TikTok. They post frequently and share videos on YouTube as well. Be sure to check out Charli’s book too if you want to know what it is like for a famous teenager.

