Dennis Nilsen’s pregnant neighbour vanished at height of his murders, papers reveal

A pregnant neighbour of serial killer Dennis Nilsen vanished at the height of his murders and was never heard from again, new papers reveal.

Nilsen murdered at least 15 men at his flat in North London, between 1978 and 1983, before human remains were discovered in a blocked drain at his flat and he was arrested.

Days after his arrest in 1983, the Department of Health and Social Security flagged suspicions with police over the disappearance of an unnamed young woman who had lived above Nilsen.

David Wilson, a criminologist and former prison governor who knew Nilsen, said it was ‘not outlandish,’ that the young woman might have known or seen too much activity at 195 Melrose Avenue, Cricklewood.

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen killed at least 15 men at his North London flat between 1978 and 1983

Recently unearthed papers reveal a neighbour of Nilsen’s at 175 Melrose Avenue, Cricklewood, vanished at the height of his murders. Police were informed of the pregnant woman’s disappearance following his arrest in 1983

Serial killer Nilsen died aged 72, in 2018, while serving a life sentence for killing young men in the 70s and 80s who were mostly drifters he met in pubs.

In all of the cases, the victims were either gay, or Nilsen suspected them of being gay.

According to The Times, an upstairs neighbour disappeared in 1981 without a trace.

The woman, whose name and date of birth are redacted, was given a three-week order book for benefits in December 1981, but never returned to claim any money.

A note from February 17, 1983, a day after Nilsen’s arrest, found that there had been ‘no trace of the girl,’ since she had been handed the book.

Prior to his arrest, Nilsen had worked at a job centre in Denmark Street, London. He had previously been employed as an army chef and a trainee police officer.

But he lived a twisted life, slaughtering more than a dozen men in the late 1970s and 1980s.

David Tennant portrayed the twisted serial killer in ITV drama Des, which aired earlier this year

Nilsen would lure vulnerable men back to his home and kill them, usually by strangling them.

Once dead, he dismembered the bodies and dissected them.

His crimes were detailed in ITV drama Des, with David Tennant portraying the Aberdeenshire-born serial killer.

Mr Wilson added: ‘There is no such thing as a coincidence when you are dealing with a serial killer. For a woman to have disappeared . . . from the house in which a serial killer was living is something to be taken very seriously. I have never known it suggested that there could have been a female victim.’

