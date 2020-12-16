Demi Lovato Applauds Lizzo’s Topless Self-Love Video

Who doesn’t love women standing up for other women?

Well, that’s the case with Demi Lovato. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed support for fellow songstress Lizzo after she shared a powerful self-appreciation video on Instagram.

Demi, 28, who’s also had battles with the public on her body image, commented on the “Juice” singer’s post and praised her strength. “Thank you for the inspiration we all needed today you legend,” she wrote in the comments section. She also shared the video in her Instagram Story and added, “I love you Lizzo.”

In Lizzo’s post, which has gained over three million views, the star sensually moved her barely clothed body as she recited a spoken word poem, presumably self-written. In some shots, the artist is topless, but mostly seen in a bra and underwear with glowing skin.

“Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else,” the 32-year-old flute player said as crystal sound bowls play in the background. “If you only knew the complexities your body possesses, you would be so proud of it.”