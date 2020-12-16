Deluge leaves homes and businesses flooded on the Gold Coast

Roads closures are in place across the city, with a number of streets underwater.
Numerous drivers have been forced to abandon their cars after trying to cross flooded streets.
Currumbin Creek Road at Currumbin has been completely submerged, with flood waters entering numerous homes and businesses.
Aryan Freriechs runs a mechanics workshop and was forced to hoist cars off the floor when his business went under.
“We were just blown away by the event,” he told .
“We didn’t expect it to get this high, we thought it would only be a few inches.”
“Everything was wet, but people were here already, all of my neighbours, which was amazing,” she said.
“People I’d never met were already moving stuff when I arrived.”
In Mudgeeraba, a demountable was spotted floating in fast-moving waters.
It’s believed the structure may have been part of a nearby park before coming loose.
The deluge came after a weather event caused four days of heavy rain in the region.
Oyster Creek in Burleigh recorded 71 millimetres in an hour.
The waters have now started to subside but the public is being urged to monitor warnings.