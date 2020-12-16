DeFi hype and upcoming mainnet upgrade back Zilliqa’s (ZIL) 69% rally By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

DeFi hype and upcoming mainnet upgrade back Zilliqa’s (ZIL) 69% rally

In the past month, (BTC) and Ether (ETH) basked in the limelight as each rallied to new yearly highs. Investors tend to focus their energy on the larger cap altcoins, which leads to smaller cap coins that reside outside of the top-10 being ignored.

For example, Zilliqa (ZIL) has rallied 69% in the last 30-days. Despite this impressive performance, the altcoin has significantly underperformed Ether in the past six months.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360
Zilliqa (ZIL) in ETH and USDT terms. Source: Digital Assets Data