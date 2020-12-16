deactivate fastag: How to close a FASTag account and why it is important

To ease up the bottlenecks on highway toll plazas across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made FASTags mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles. The FASTag is a digital toll payment system that uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology to make payments through linked wallet or saving accounts.

If you already own a FASTag for your vehicle, then you must be aware of the fact these RFID tags are issued on the basis of vehicle registration number and are on the name of the vehicle’s owner.

Why closing a FASTag account is necessary especially when selling your vehicle



When you sell the vehicle and someone registered it with their own name, the FASTag issued for that particular registration number still remains under the previous owner’s name. Also, the account linked with the FASTag is still linked with your wallet or saving account and it will keep in deducting the toll amount from it.

But, the most important fact is the new owner of the car won’t be able to get a new FASTag as one active FASTag can only be linked with one registration number.

How to close a FASTag account



FASTags are available from banks, Paytm or other authorised sellers. The easiest way to close a FASTag account is to call FASTag helpline on 1033 and raise a request to close the account. You can also get it done through your respective FASTag provider.

Here’s a complete list:



NHAI (IHMCL): Call on 1033 and raise deactivation request by choosing the right IVR option

ICICI Bank: Dial 18002100104, choose your preferred language and select 2 to speak to customer representative and ask them to close your FASTag account.

Axis Bank: Write on [email protected] asking to close the FASTag account with all the necessary details and documents such as cancelled cheque, account number, IFSC code, type of account and the reason for closing the account.

HDFC Bank: Call 18001201243, choose your preferred language, Press 1 if you are a retail user and press 2 for corporate users. It will then redirect you to FASTag customer representative. Here you can put in the account closing request.

PayTm: Open PayTm app and head to helpdesk section. Select Issue type and then Choose Raise/Add your concern regarding deactivation. Alternatively you can also call on



18001204210 and raise a request with customer care.